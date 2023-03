Indonesian parliament passes controversial jobs decree into law

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday voted to pass President Joko Widodo's emergency decree on jobs and investment into law, replacing a similar 2020 law that had been ruled as partially unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)