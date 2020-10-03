Indonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia moved a step closer to
passing President Joko Widodo's contentious "Job Creation" bill
after parliament's legislation committee and government
ministers on Saturday approved the latest version for a vote
next week.
The move came despite trade unions threatening to stage a
national strike by 5 million workers on Oct. 6 to 8 to protest
the proposed labor reforms.
The so-called "omnibus" bill, aimed at revising over 70
existing laws in a single vote, is the president's flagship
measure to speed up the pace of economic reform and improve the
country's investment climate.
Global investors have been watching closely to see if the
bill gets watered down in parliamentary debates, as Southeast
Asia's largest economy tries to compete for manufacturing
investment relocating from China.
In a hearing late on Saturday, representatives from seven
out of nine factions in the legislation committee approved the
bill to be brought to a parliamentary vote, while two factions
rejected.
Government ministers led by chief economic minister
Airlangga Hartarto also approved the final version of the bill,
which contained some changes to the government's original
proposal, such as a different scheme for a cut in mandatory
severance benefits.
"This bill will support de-bureaucratisation and
efficiency," Airlangga said in the televised hearing.
Workers and activists have been holding rallies to protest
the bill since the government brought it to parliament in
February, but recent demonstrations have been relatively small
due to coronavirus outbreak-induced movement restrictions.
Workers argue the bill favors business at the expense of
workers, while environmentalists worry changing rules on the
need for environmental studies may lead to ecological disasters.
Government officials insist the bill is necessary to attract
investment and create jobs.
