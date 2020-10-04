Indonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia moved a step closer to
passing President Joko Widodo's contentious "Job Creation" bill
after parliament's legislation committee and government
ministers on Saturday approved the latest version for a vote
next week.
A coalition of fifteen activist groups, including several
trade unions, condemned the move in a statement on Sunday,
accusing the government and parliamentarians of completing the
deliberations in secret during an unusual hearing late at night
over a weekend.
The coalition called on all workers to join their planned
national strike on Oct. 6 to 8 to protest the bill, which
organisers had said would involve 5 million workers.
The so-called "omnibus" bill, aimed at revising over 70
existing laws in a single vote, is the president's flagship
measure to speed up the pace of economic reform and improve the
country's investment climate.
Global investors have been watching closely to see if the
bill gets watered down in parliamentary debates, as Southeast
Asia's largest economy tries to compete for manufacturing
investment relocating from China.
In a hearing on Saturday, which ended a few hours before
midnight, representatives from seven out of nine factions in the
legislation committee approved the bill to be brought to a
parliamentary vote, while two factions rejected.
Several ministers led by chief economic minister Airlangga
Hartarto also approved the final version of the bill, which
contained some changes to the government's original proposal,
such as a different scheme for a cut in mandatory severance
benefits.
"This bill will support de-bureaucratisation and
efficiency," Airlangga said in the televised hearing.
Workers opposing the bill argued the legislation would be a
"red carpet for investors, widening the power of the oligarchy"
by not only hurting labour protection, but also taking away
lands from farmers and indigenious communities, according to the
coalition's statement.
Greenpeace campaigner Arie Rompas, addressing a separate
news briefing on Sunday, said his group was reviewing legal
actions it could take if parliament passes the bill into law.
Green groups have criticised the bill's provisions that relax
environmental study requirements for investors, which they said
could lead to ecological disasters.
Government officials have insisted the bill would not hurt
labour protection nor the environment and that it is necessary
to attract investment and create jobs.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by
Christina Fincher & Shri Navaratnam)