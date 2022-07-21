Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesian president to visit China next week, will meet with Xi

07/21/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China from July 25-26, a Chinese ministry spokesman said on Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader in two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from February's Winter Olympics.

Widodo has received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the trip, Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing.

Wang said Widodo would hold meetings with Xi and with Premier Li Keqiang for an exchange of in-depth views.

Indonesia currently holds the G20 presidency and will host this year's summit of G20 leaders in Bali on November 15-16.

"When the Indonesian President visits China, he can communicate face-to-face with the Chinese leadership," Wang said.

Aside from the Winter Olympics, Beijing has not hosted any foreign leaders individually since strict border measures were put in place in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden to outline $37 billion funding request for crime prevention
RE
05:01aSterling hits two-week low vs euro on worsening risk appetite
RE
05:00aLula advisers draft plans for more aggressive Brazil FX policy
RE
04:59aCooperative Axereal says French grain harvest decent, quality excellent
RE
04:57aPandemic, war and 'crazy' prices threaten South African pivot from coal
RE
04:53aNational social security fund aids China's manufacturing upgrade
RE
04:51aUK watchdog fines pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn on overcharging NHS
RE
04:48aOpdenergy IPO expected to price shares at bottom of range
RE
04:48aItaly's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting
RE
04:48aItalian PM Draghi resigns after coalition falls apart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
2S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
3ABB Misses Expectations on Supply-Chain Woes, Exchange-Rate Impacts
4SAP's quarterly revenue beats estimates, trims 2022 profit outlook
5Japanese stocks steady ahead of BOJ meeting

HOT NEWS