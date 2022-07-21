Indonesian president to visit China next week, will meet with Xi

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko
Widodo will visit China from July 25-26, a Chinese ministry
spokesman said on Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader in
two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from
February's Winter Olympics.
Widodo has received an invitation from Chinese President Xi
Jinping for the trip, Wang Wenbin said at a regular media
briefing.
Wang said Widodo would hold meetings with Xi and with
Premier Li Keqiang for an exchange of in-depth views.
Indonesia currently holds the G20 presidency and will host
this year's summit of G20 leaders in Bali on November 15-16.
"When the Indonesian President visits China, he can
communicate face-to-face with the Chinese leadership," Wang
said.
Aside from the Winter Olympics, Beijing has not hosted any
foreign leaders individually since strict border measures were
put in place in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.
