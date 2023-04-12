CAIRO (Reuters) - Indonesian Nuni Nuraini Ahyani is in her fourth year studying religion at Cairo's Al-Azhar University, the 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning.

During the holy month of Ramadan, which runs until later this month, she likes to try out different communal tables where locals and passersby can break their fasts at sunset in a tradition dating back centuries.

The 25-year-old Ahyani also sets aside time for learning, gives classes on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad, and spends her nights reading the Koran.

She says she left behind her family so that she could deepen her understanding of the prophet's teachings through her studies in Egypt, and prepare herself to help promote a tolerant version of Islam in Indonesia.

