Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's workers will stage
further mass protests across the country if President Joko
Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of
the main labour group said on Saturday.
"It is the exploitation of labour that we're against," said
the head of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, Said
Iqbal. "We are ready for dialogue, even ready for a debate if
necessary in an open, public hearing."
The government says the legislation will boost employment by
cutting red tape, easing restrictions of foreign investment and
improving labour market competitiveness. Unions and rights
groups say the measures favour business over workers and the
environment.
Hundreds of thousands of Indonesians have hit the streets
across the archipelago in recent weeks, culminating in sporadic
violence and thousands of arrests, as they protested the
measures passed by parliament on Oct. 5.
If the president, widely known as Jokowi, signs the measures
into law, as expected, on Wednesday, labour unions will stage
"massive national" protests on Nov. 1, centred on the State
Palace and Constitutional Court in the capital Jakarta, Iqbal
told a virtual news conference.
Tens of thousands would be expected to gather in Jakarta and
hundred of thousands more across the country, he said.
Spokesmen at Jokowi's office, Jakarta police and Indonesia's
economic ministry did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
