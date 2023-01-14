Indonesian workers protest over jobs creation law

The Constitutional Court had ruled the 2020 Jobs Creation Law was flawed, saying there had been insufficient public consultation before the law was passed. It ordered lawmakers to complete a renewed process by November.

The Jobs Creation Law, revising more than 70 other laws, had been welcomed by foreign investors for cutting red tape.

Parliament will assess the legal standing of the decree in the current sitting, its deputy speaker said this week. Last week, a group of Indonesians asked the Constitutional Court to carry out a judicial review of the regulation.