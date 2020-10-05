Indonesian workers stage rallies over passage of controversial jobs bill

JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian workers launched
protests in several cities on Tuesday to oppose the passage a
day earlier of a controversial new jobs law that the government
says is vital to attract investment but critics view as too
pro-business.
Parliament passed into law President Joko Widodo's
"omnibus" Job Creation bill late on Monday, revising over 70
existing laws to speed up economic reform and improve the
investment climate in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Still, parliament voted on the bill earlier than expected
and ahead of a national strike due to start on Tuesday that
unions expect to involve two million workers.
"The law will definitely affect the status of our
employment," Anwar Sanusi, a member of FSPMI trade union in the
city of Tangerang west of Jakarta, said by telephone.
Sanusi said the bill would mean outsourced workers and
contracted workers remain in place for life, adding that 400
workers on the morning shift had stopped working.
The new law removes the three-year maximum duration of
contracts and cuts severance benefits, provisions the government
said were intended to promote formal hiring.
Nining Elitos, chairwoman of labour group KASBI, said by
text message that "tens of thousands of people had stood in
front of factories in many places."
Her claim could not immediately be verified and it was
unclear if workers would be able to protest in front of the
parliament building in Jakarta, as planned, as police sought to
block protesters on the grounds of containing the coronavirus.
Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia said this
"catastrophic law...will harm workers' wallets, job security and
their human rights as a whole."
But Trimegah Securities economist Fakhrul Fulvian said the
passage of the bill helped local markets with Jakarta's main
stock index up as much as 1.31% and the rupiah by
as much as 1.28%.
He said banks and export-oriented industries should benefit,
while consumer and retail sectors may be pressured as workers
may increase savings to compensate for changes in labour rules.
(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Maikel Jefriando, Fransiska Nangoy
and Gayatri Suroyo
Editing by Ed Davies)