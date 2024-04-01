STORY: The tattoo removal programme was being conducted free-of-charge by the Amil Zakat National Agency (BAZNAS), an Indonesian Islamic charity organization, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Over a hundred tattooed Indonesians, some with small delicate vines and others with an arm full of snakes and tigers, signed up for the grueling process this year, some even requiring multiple visits.

Raja Zamzami, the coordinator of the programme in its fourth year, said the tattoo removals allow practicing Muslims the opportunity to "repent".

"Ramadan is the perfect momentum for this programme. To erase the tattoos is a form of worship to Allah," Raja said, amid the sharp staccato noises of laser beams striking the recipients' inked skin heard across the hall rented by the organization.

For Sunni Muslims, the predominant branch of Islam in Indonesia, tattoos are forbidden because they count as physical mutilation of the skin. Many religious teachers also believe the ink blocks ablution water, which is an imperative for the mandatory purification process before conducting daily prayers.

Although many of Indonesia's 220 million Muslims practice a more moderate form of Islam, tattoos are still seen in a socially negative light due to the association with rough and radical street lifestyles, including gang activity.

One recipient, Bima Abdul Sholeh, who is on a journey to remove tattoos from all over his body, including his face, after leaving behind his former life, details on which he preferred to keep private.

Bima said people berate him for praying with the tattoos still on his body. However, he believes his continued removal of them helps him feel closer to God, looking past the judgement of others.

"Allah does not judge my body, but my heart and my worship. My business is with Allah, not other people."