Industrial Production Index in April 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:09am EDT
Industrial production index increased 13.62% in April 2021 compared with the same month in 2020. Annual comparison by main industrial division, manufacturing increased 14.24%, mining & quarrying increased 5.13%, electricity & gas supply increased 7.00%, water supply decreased 2.42%.
Files
tables
(30.02KB)
(71KB)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
