Industrial Production Index in April 2021

Industrial production index increased 13.62% in April 2021 compared with the same month in 2020. Annual comparison by main industrial division, manufacturing increased 14.24%, mining & quarrying increased 5.13%, electricity & gas supply increased 7.00%, water supply decreased 2.42%.
