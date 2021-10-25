Log in
Industrial Production Index in September 2021

10/25/2021 | 05:24am EDT
The industrial production index increased by 12.24% in September 2021 compared with the same month in 2020,which included the manufacturing sector increased by 12.78%,electricity and gas supply increased by 7.36%,mining and quarrying decreased by 4.11%,and water supply decreased by 0.84%.
Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
