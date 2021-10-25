Industrial Production Index in September 2021

The industrial production index increased by 12.24% in September 2021 compared with the same month in 2020,which included the manufacturing sector increased by 12.78%,electricity and gas supply increased by 7.36%,mining and quarrying decreased by 4.11%,and water supply decreased by 0.84%.
