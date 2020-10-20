Log in
Industrial Production Prices Index decreased by 4.6%

10/20/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Summary

Industrial Production Prices Index recorded a year-on-year change rate of -4.6% in September (-5.0% in the previous month). Excluding the Energy grouping the index stood at -1.3% (-1.5% in August). The monthly change rate of the total index was 0.1% (-0.4% in September 2019).
In the 3rd quarter 2020, the year-on-year change rate of the total index was -5.0% (-5.9% in the previous quarter).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:14:02 UTC

