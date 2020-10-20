Industrial Production Prices Index decreased by 4.6%

Industrial Production Prices Index recorded a year-on-year change rate of -4.6% in September (-5.0% in the previous month). Excluding the Energy grouping the index stood at -1.3% (-1.5% in August). The monthly change rate of the total index was 0.1% (-0.4% in September 2019).

In the 3rd quarter 2020, the year-on-year change rate of the total index was -5.0% (-5.9% in the previous quarter).

