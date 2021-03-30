Industrial Production index change rate was -2.4%

Industrial Production year-on-year change rate was -2.4%, in February (-6.2% in the previous month). Manufacturing Industry year-on-year change rate was -6.0% (-5.1% in January).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.