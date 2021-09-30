Log in
Industrial Production index change rate was -9.0%

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Summary

Industrial Production year-on-year change rate was -9.0%, in August (0.8% in July). Excluding the Energy grouping, the variation was -6.6% (1.2% in previous month). Manufacturing Industry year-on-year change rate was -7.1% (0.2% in July). The monthly change rate of the total index was -1.4% (3.7% in previous month).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
