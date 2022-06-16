Log in
Industrial Production on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

06/16/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production       May      +0.4%   (27)  +1.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        May      +79.2%  (23)   79.0% 
          1000  Leading Index               May      -0.4%   (15)  -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1014ET

