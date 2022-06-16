Industrial Production on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (27) +1.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.2% (23) 79.0% 1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (15) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1014ET