Industrial Production on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (27) +1.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.2% (23) 79.0%
1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (15) -0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
