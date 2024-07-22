Shares of industrial and transportation companies were higher along with the broader market as a European aerospace and defense industry exhibition got underway.

Boeing received orders for up to 70 airplanes at the Farnborough International Airshow, marking a much-needed show of confidence in the embattled plane maker.

The deals from Korean Air and Japan Airlines come as Boeing grapples with production slowdowns and regulatory scrutiny in the wake of January's near catastrophe on an Alaska Airlines flight. The production cut is causing the company to burn through billions of dollars in cash each quarter.

Ryanair cut its pricing outlook for the summer season after first-quarter ticket prices and earnings tumbled.

GE Aerospace said International Airlines Group has committed to buying GEnx engines to power six new 787 Dreamliners for British Airways.

Delta Air Lines has a lingering problem finding its crews after a technology outage last week grounded thousands of flights across numerous airlines.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-24 1735ET