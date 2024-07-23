Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors parsed second-quarter results.

United Parcel Service cut prices to reverse a prolonged slump in package volume and lowered its revenue outlook for the year, prompting a selloff of its shares. The parcel company reported weaker profit and revenue for the second quarter, missing Wall Street estimates.

Lockheed Martin reported earnings above Wall Street estimates, with earnings per share of $6.84 on sales of $18.1 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings of $6.46 a share on sales of $17 billion, according to FactSet.

GE Aerospace reported a profit that was well above forecasts amid a big jump in orders and lifted its full-year outlook.

Paccar shares fell after the truck maker posted a lower second-quarter profit that missed market estimates.

