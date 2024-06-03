Industrial shares fell broadly amid signs of economic weakness. The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its purchasing managers' index of manufacturing activity slid to 48.7 from 49.2 in April. Economists polled by The Wall Street had expected the index to tick up to mark a slower rate of contraction.

The survey's measure of new orders slumped, hinting at reduced demand for factory-made goods. Production also weakened, though it remained in expansion territory.

A computer-system glitch delayed the launch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on Saturday just minutes before takeoff, the latest setback for mission planners and the astronauts on board.

The flight is a test of Starliner's ability to safely transport crew to and from the International Space Station. With a successful launch, the spacecraft would have arrived at the space station Sunday and returned to Earth in about a week.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said the next opportunities for a flight are Wednesday or Thursday.

Colliers International Group agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Canadian multi-discipline engineering, environmental services firm Englobe for $475 million, entering the engineering services market in Canada.

Kadant has acquired Dynamic Sealing Technologies, a maker of custom engineered rotary unions and related products, for about $55 million in cash.

