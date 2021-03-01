Log in
Industrial activity in 2020

03/01/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Industrial activity in 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in December 2020, the industrial production (gross series) decreased by 1,8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as a result of decrease of the manufacturing industry (with 5,6%). In the same time the quarrying industry (+32,5%) and production of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply (+12,1%) registered an increase.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:47:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
