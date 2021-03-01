Industrial activity in 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in December 2020, the industrial production (gross series) decreased by 1,8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as a result of decrease of the manufacturing industry (with 5,6%). In the same time the quarrying industry (+32,5%) and production of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply (+12,1%) registered an increase.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.