Industrial activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in October 2020, the industrial production (gross series) decreased by 7,7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as a result of decrease of the manufacturing industry (-9,7%). In the same time the quarrying industry (+13,3%) and production of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply (+15,9%) registered an increase.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.
