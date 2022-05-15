Industrial metals gain on demand hopes after China eases lockdowns

May 16 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals rose
on Monday, as hopes of a revival in demand grew after China
eased COVID-19 restrictions and cut mortgage loan interest rates
further for some home buyers to prop up its property market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,205.50 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.1% to 71,370 yuan ($10,525.31).
* Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as
shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in strict
COVID lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn
outbreak.
* Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further
cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in
another push to prop up its property market and revive a
flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy.
* The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals, making
greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using
other currencies.
* China's industrial output fell 2.9% in April from a year
earlier, down sharply from a 5.0% increase in March, data from
the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Retail sales in April
shrank 11.1% year-on-year.
* China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term
policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a
fourth straight month, matching market expectations.
* The LME on Friday proposed measures that it said would
improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter
metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all
positions.
* A constitutional assembly in the world's top copper
producing nation on Saturday rejected a major overhaul to mining
rights, including expanding Chilean state ownership.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets were struggling to sustain even a
minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China
underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's
second-largest economy.
PRICES
($1 = 6.8062 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)