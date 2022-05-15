Log in
Industrial metals gain on demand hopes after China eases lockdowns

05/15/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
May 16 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals rose on Monday, as hopes of a revival in demand grew after China eased COVID-19 restrictions and cut mortgage loan interest rates further for some home buyers to prop up its property market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,205.50 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.1% to 71,370 yuan ($10,525.31).

* Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in strict COVID lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak.

* Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy.

* The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* China's industrial output fell 2.9% in April from a year earlier, down sharply from a 5.0% increase in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Retail sales in April shrank 11.1% year-on-year.

* China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month, matching market expectations.

* The LME on Friday proposed measures that it said would improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.

* A constitutional assembly in the world's top copper producing nation on Saturday rejected a major overhaul to mining rights, including expanding Chilean state ownership.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were struggling to sustain even a minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's second-largest economy.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.8062 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
