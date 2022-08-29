Industrial metals prices decline on prospects for U.S. rate hike

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Base metals prices in Shanghai fell on
Monday on worries of slower economic growth and metals demand
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled more
interest rate hikes.
Powell on Friday warned that Americans were headed for a
painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising
joblessness.
Slowing growth could lead to weakening demand for base
metals, and copper is often used as a gauge of the global
economic health.
"Powell's speech at the annual meeting was hawkish, and it
is expected to have an impact on prices in the short term," said
Jinrui Futures in a note.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 1.3% at 62,550 yuan
($9,039.41) a tonne. Nickel dropped 5% to 165,060 yuan
a tonne and zinc slipped 1.6% to 25,025 yuan a tonne.
The global nickel market could see a surplus of 111,000
tonnes this year and an excess of 122,000 tonnes in 2023 due to
new production capacities in Indonesia, after a deficit of
157,000 tonnes in 2021, research house Antaike said on Friday.
ShFE aluminium declined 0.6% to 18,675 yuan a
tonne, having gained as much as 2.4% earlier in the session to
its highest since June 30 on supply worry as soaring electricity
prices in Europe triggered output cuts.
The London Metal Exchange is closed for a public holiday.
