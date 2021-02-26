Industrial producer prices fell by 0.3% in January 2021

Press release: 12.452-043/21
Vienna,2021-02-26 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 102.3 points in January 2021, representing a price decrease of 0.3% compared to January 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. In December and November 2020, the annual rates of change had been -1.0% and -1.4%. Therefore, the price decline for industrial products slowed down further in January 2021. Compared to December 2020, the industrial producer price index increased significantly by 0.9%.
Rising prices for intermediate goods (+0.5%) were mainly responsible for the slowing decline of the industrial producer price index annual rate of change in January 2021 to -0.3% (December 2020: -1.0%, November 2020: -1.4%). The prices in the energy sector decreased by 2.9% compared to January 2020. Prices for capital goods rose by 0.6%, industrial producer prices for consumer goods by 0.2%.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
