Industrial producer prices fell by 0.3% in January 2021

02/26/2021 | 03:23am EST
Press release: 12.452-043/21

Vienna,2021-02-26 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 102.3 points in January 2021, representing a price decrease of 0.3% compared to January 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. In December and November 2020, the annual rates of change had been -1.0% and -1.4%. Therefore, the price decline for industrial products slowed down further in January 2021. Compared to December 2020, the industrial producer price index increased significantly by 0.9%.

Rising prices for intermediate goods (+0.5%) were mainly responsible for the slowing decline of the industrial producer price index annual rate of change in January 2021 to -0.3% (December 2020: -1.0%, November 2020: -1.4%). The prices in the energy sector decreased by 2.9% compared to January 2020. Prices for capital goods rose by 0.6%, industrial producer prices for consumer goods by 0.2%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
