Industrial producer prices fell by 1.4% in November 2020

Press release: 12.408-248/20
Vienna,2020-12-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 101.0 points in November 2020, representing a price decrease of 1.4% compared to November 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. In October and September 2020, the annual rates of change had been -1.5% and -1.8%. In November 2020, the price decline for industrial products slowed down further. Compared to October 2020, the industrial producer price index increased by 0.3%.
The decline of the industrial producer price index in November 2020 (-1.4%) was mainly caused by low prices in the energy sector (-5.3%) and for intermediate goods (-1.2%). The prices for capital goods and for consumer goods increased by 0.5% each.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
