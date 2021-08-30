Industrial producer prices increased by 8.6% in July 2021

Press release: 12.595-186/21

Vienna,2021-08-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 109.0 points in July 2021, representing a price increase of 8.6% compared to July 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. That was the highest year-on-year rise since records began in January 2000 and followed a 6.9% price increase in June 2021 and a 6.0% increase in May 2021. Hence, the price dynamics for industrial products has accelerated further. Compared to June 2021, the industrial producer price index rose significantly by 1.7%.

The increase of the industrial producer price index in July 2021 (+8.6%) was mainly due to high prices in the energy sector (+15.6%) and for intermediate goods (+12.1%). The prices for consumer goods rose by 1.4% in July 2021 and those for capital goods by 1.2%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.