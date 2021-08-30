Log in
Industrial producer prices increased by 8.6% in July 2021

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Press release: 12.595-186/21

Vienna,2021-08-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 109.0 points in July 2021, representing a price increase of 8.6% compared to July 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. That was the highest year-on-year rise since records began in January 2000 and followed a 6.9% price increase in June 2021 and a 6.0% increase in May 2021. Hence, the price dynamics for industrial products has accelerated further. Compared to June 2021, the industrial producer price index rose significantly by 1.7%.

The increase of the industrial producer price index in July 2021 (+8.6%) was mainly due to high prices in the energy sector (+15.6%) and for intermediate goods (+12.1%). The prices for consumer goods rose by 1.4% in July 2021 and those for capital goods by 1.2%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS