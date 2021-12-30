Press release: 12.701-292/21

Industrial producer prices rose by 15.3% in November 2021

Vienna,2021-12-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 116.5 points in November 2021, representing a price increase of 15.3% compared to November 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. That was the highest year-on-year rise since records began in January 2000 and followed a 14.0% price increase in October 2021 and a 10.6% increase in September 2021. Thus, the positive price trend for industrial products continued in November 2021. Compared to October 2021, the industrial producer price index rose by 1.5%.

The increase of the industrial producer price index in November 2021 (+15.3%) was mainly due to high prices in the energy sector (+35.7%) and for intermediate goods (+16.9%). The prices for consumer goods went up by 2.2% in November 2021 and those for capital goods by 1.7%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.