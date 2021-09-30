Industrial producer prices rose by 9.5% in August 2021

Press release: 12.622-213/21

Vienna,2021-09-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 109.9 points in August 2021, representing a price increase of 9.5% compared to August 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. That was the highest year-on-year rise since records began in January 2000 and followed a 8.6% price increase in July 2021 and a 6.9% increase in June 2021. Thus, the upward trend for industrial producer prices continues. Compared to July 2021, the industrial producer price index went up by 0.8%.

The increase of the industrial producer price index in August 2021 (+9.5%) was mainly caused by high prices in the energy sector (+16.4%) and for intermediate goods (+13.7%). The prices for consumer goods rose by 1.7% in August 2021 and those for capital goods by 1.4%.

