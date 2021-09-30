Log in
Industrial producer prices rose by 9.5% in August 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Press release: 12.622-213/21

Vienna,2021-09-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 109.9 points in August 2021, representing a price increase of 9.5% compared to August 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. That was the highest year-on-year rise since records began in January 2000 and followed a 8.6% price increase in July 2021 and a 6.9% increase in June 2021. Thus, the upward trend for industrial producer prices continues. Compared to July 2021, the industrial producer price index went up by 0.8%.

The increase of the industrial producer price index in August 2021 (+9.5%) was mainly caused by high prices in the energy sector (+16.4%) and for intermediate goods (+13.7%). The prices for consumer goods rose by 1.7% in August 2021 and those for capital goods by 1.4%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS