Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

Boeing is in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, the troubled jet-fuselage supplier it split off two decades ago that has been at the center of quality issues affecting 737 MAX jets.

The Institute for Supply Management's index of manufacturers dropped to a two-month low of 47.8% in February from 49.1% in the prior month.

In an ominous sign for global trade, Kuehne + Nagel shares fell sharply after the Swiss logistics company reported fourth-quarter results that missed consensus expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1754ET