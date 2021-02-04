Industrials Ascend In Anticipation Of Economic Rebound -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as economic data and corporate reports hinted that the vaccine-inspired economic rebound was under way.

Initial weekly unemployment claims declined to 779,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, suggesting that the labor-market toll taken by the winter wave of Covid 19 outbreaks is easing as vaccinations roll out and case counts decline.

Cummins, a maker of truck engines and other industrial gear, estimated production of heavy-duty trucks in North America will increase by as much as 40% this year over 2019.

