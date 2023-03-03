Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic data and a down-tick in Treasury yields.

While it's a "chicken-and-egg" causal relationship, retreats in Treasury yields have started to coincide with gains in cyclical areas of the stock market, according to one strategist.

The hope "is that the Fed slows the pace of rate hikes or stops the pace of rate hikes," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

