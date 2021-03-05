Industrials Climb After Strong Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied after strong jobs data.

Employers added 379,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.2%, signs that the labor-market recovery is gaining pace.

Volkswagen said its namesake brand plans to increase the share of fully-electric-vehicle sales in Europe to more than 70% by 2030.

In a promising sign for global trade, the U.S. and the European Union agreed to suspend tariffs on wine, luggage, produce and other goods related to a longstanding dispute over government subsidies to Boeing and Airbus.

Power-control equipment maker Aggreko agreed to be bought by funds affiliated with investment firms I Squared Capital Advisors (US) and TDR Capital for about $3.23 billion in cash.

German manufacturing orders rose by more than expected in January, increasing 1.4% on the month, according to statistics office Destatis said.

