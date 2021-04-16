Industrials Climb Amid Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up amid economic optimism and strong earnings.

"I think the economy is ready to rip," said Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, in an interview on CNBC. The Fed official forecast U.S. economic growth at a robust 6.5% rate his year, with a sharp decrease in the unemployment rates.

German auto giant Daimler reported a first-quarter operating profit of about 5.7 billion euro, its highest quarterly number in at least 15 years, as Mercedes-Benz car unit.

Aerospace giant Boeing said the potential electrical problem that prompted airlines to remove dozens of 737 MAX jets from service last week affects more areas of the aircraft's flight deck than previously known.

