Industrials Climb On Infrastructure-Plan Hopes - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as optimism about a soon-to-be-unveiled infrastructure plan offset fears about a hedge fund unwinding.

Hundreds of ships were lined up to navigate the Suez Canal, a route that typically accommodates under 50 vessels a day.

Executives at German automaker Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, insisted that a press release saying its U.S. unit name would change to "Voltswagen of America" was a prank to raise awareness about the company's first all-electric sport utility vehicle, the ID.4.

Shares of electric pickup-truck developer Canoo plunged after a report on online publication The Verge that its 13-month old deal with Hyundai to build vehicles together is over.

