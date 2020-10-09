Industrials Climb as Stimulus Talks Continue -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were higher as the carousel of on-again, off-again, fiscal stimulus talks in Washington sped up.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday that President Trump had approved moving ahead with a revised stimulus offer that would include aid for small businesses and airlines, as well as checks for households. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier this week that Democrats would be willing to move forward with support for airlines but only if it goes hand-in-hand with talks for a deal to deliver broader relief.

Shares of General Electric climbed Friday after Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie made a bullish call on the industrial conglomerate, saying he believes GE's fundamentals have bottomed out. Ritchie resumed coverage of GE with a buy rating and a stock price target of $10, which is 47% above current levels.

