Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, betting the U.S. would avert a recession.

Economic data on inflation, labor markets and consumer spending are sending mixed messages, and campaign-season rhetoric is further muddying the outlook, said one strategist.

"There's abit of exaggeration on how the economy's doing by both political parties," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"Republicans are pounding the table 'on inflation's out of control,' and what a mess the economy is. Democrats are putting on rose coloured classes and pretending everything's wonderful, and the truth is in the middle," said Pursche.

