Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Lithium-ion battery maker Enovix struck a preliminary deal with YBS International Bhd. to locate its Fab-2 manufacturing facility in an existing YBS building located in Malaysia.

Laser Photonics gave back some of the gains generated by reports that GE Gas Power had ordered one of its laser systems for turbine maintenance and repair operations.

03-29-23 1655ET