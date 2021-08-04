Industrials Down After ADP Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a surprisingly weak jobs report.

The U.S. nonfarm private employment increased by 330,000 in July, data from ADP National Employment Report showed, well below the 653,000 rise forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, and a marked slowdown from recent reports.

Shares of Boeing were stronger than the broad market as China reportedly moved closer to testing the aerospace giant's 737 MAX jet for recertification.

Shares of General Motors tumbled as the company's revised 2021 growth forecast failed to keep up with increases in Wall Street analysts' targets.

