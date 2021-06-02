Industrials Down After Beige Book Highlights Supply-Chain Disruptions -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after the latest warning about supply-chain disruptions.

The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book survey of the economy flagged multiple examples of disruptions related to the pandemic and the reopening process amid improving vaccination rates and a subsiding coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing shares ticked up as traders bet that demand for airplanes would increase alongside tourist activity in the coming months.

