Latest News
Industrials Down After Beige Book Highlights Supply-Chain Disruptions -- Industrials Roundup

06/02/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after the latest warning about supply-chain disruptions.

The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book survey of the economy flagged multiple examples of disruptions related to the pandemic and the reopening process amid improving vaccination rates and a subsiding coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing shares ticked up as traders bet that demand for airplanes would increase alongside tourist activity in the coming months. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1732ET

