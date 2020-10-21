Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down After Beige Book Survey -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a regional survey painted a lackluster portrait of the U.S. recovery.

The U.S. economy grew at a "slight to modest" pace over the fall in the latest indication that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has yet to pick up speed, according to the Federal Reserve's regional "Beige Book" report.

Boeing is gauging interest again in a new commercial aircraft, a move that could help it make up lost ground to rival Airbus SE as it navigates its way through the 737 MAX crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Light aircraft maker One Aviation received another purchase offer in bankruptcy after two earlier deals fell through, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 1634ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.30% 64.06 Real-time Quote.-48.70%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.02% 163.86 Delayed Quote.-48.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pU.S. Economy Seeing 'Slight to Modest' Growth This Fall, Fed Says -- Update
DJ
04:41pWhirlpool third-quarter profit rises 11%
RE
04:40pArgentina cracks down on currency trafficking amid FX battle
RE
04:40pWhirlpool posts stronger-than-expected profit
RE
04:35pIndustrials Down After Beige Book Survey -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:34pTesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off
RE
04:31pChipotle profit falls on higher expenses
RE
04:31pU.S. railroad Amtrak urges new emergency government assistance
RE
04:31pEnergy Follows Oil Lower As Stimulus Doubts Spur Demand Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:30pS&P ends choppy session lower as U.S. stimulus talks drag on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group