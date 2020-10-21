Industrials Down After Beige Book Survey -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a regional survey painted a lackluster portrait of the U.S. recovery.

The U.S. economy grew at a "slight to modest" pace over the fall in the latest indication that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has yet to pick up speed, according to the Federal Reserve's regional "Beige Book" report.

Boeing is gauging interest again in a new commercial aircraft, a move that could help it make up lost ground to rival Airbus SE as it navigates its way through the 737 MAX crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Light aircraft maker One Aviation received another purchase offer in bankruptcy after two earlier deals fell through, as reported earlier.

