Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly after weak trade data from China, and credit-ratings downgrades for a slew of U.S. banks.

In U.S. data, wholesale inventories fell more than expected in June, suggesting merchants are working down stockpiles as demand weakens.

08-08-23 1739ET