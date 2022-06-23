Industrials Down After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after another round of weak factory data.

Factory activity in the central U.S. region cooled in June for the third consecutive month, growing at its lowest level in 18 months, according to data from a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. A range of leading economic indicators, including consumer sentiment, stock prices and regional factory data are consistent with the onset of a recession.

Toyota Motor is recalling all of its new battery-powered sport-utility vehicles because of a potential safety risk regarding its tires, a setback for the electric-vehicle plans of the Japanese auto maker.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1732ET