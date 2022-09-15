Advanced search
Industrials Down After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

09/15/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a wave of weak factory data.

Industrial production decreased 0.2% in August from a month earlier, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Regional factory data, which is more fresh, showed an even more pronounced slowdown.

The Empire State Index improved to a reading of negative-1.5 in September from negative-31.3 in the prior month, the New York Fed said. The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index slowed to a reading of negative-9.9 in September from 6.2 in the prior month.

Markets are likely to be buffeted by more weak economic data in the fourth quarter, warned one brokerage.

"Recessionary fears present a weaker backdrop for global risk assets, and the global outlook remains abnormally uncertain," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

"The darkest clouds" on the economic horizon are in Europe, the brokerage said. There, "recession is inevitable, in our view: probably not deep, due to fiscal support, but prolonged."

The biggest freight railroads and union leaders reached a tentative labor agreement to avert a nationwide strike that would have crippled swatches of the U.S. economy. Railroad CSX named Joe Hinrichs as its new chief executive officer, tapping a former auto executive during a period of labor unrest.

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging a planned $4.3 billion deal in which leading lockmaker Assa Abloy is seeking to acquire a U.S. rival. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1706ET

