Industrials Down After Fed Minutes -- Industrials Roundup

02/22/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested the central bank will remain aggressive with interest-rate policy.

One strategist said the central bank has been very consistent with its message on fighting inflation. "There's a false narrative and expectation that the Fed was going to somehow stop raising rates much sooner than they indicated they would," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"The only real parallel from a historical perspective that Fed officials have to study is the late 70s, where they did combat inflation but stopped raising rates too soon and created a really bad environment going into the 80s." For this reason, Mr. Pursche said, Fed officials are likely erring on the side of overtightening.

"They are saying: 'We can't let up too soon. We'd rather raise 25 or 50 basis points too much and then have to course correct than to fall 25 or 50 basis points short and have inflation rear its ugly head again in a much more demonstrative manner.'" 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1732ET

