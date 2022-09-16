Advanced search
News: Latest News
Industrials Down After FedEx Warning -- Industrials Roundup

09/16/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies slid after delivery giant FedEx warned that demand was slowing worldwide.

FedEx shares fell by more than 21%, the biggest percentage decline for the ubiquitous package company on record. FedEx slashed its profit projection for the current quarter, citing a macroeconomic slowdown that had curbed shipping activity.

"FedEx is a bellwether, there's no doubt about it. It sends signals as a barometer for global demand and certainly for U.S. demand," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for brokerage LPL Financial.

Nevertheless, Ms. Krosby said, market participants would put more weight on FedEx's warning of an impending recession if there was confirmation from other major shipping concerns. Shares of main FedEx rival UPS fell by a relatively muted 4.5%, as analysts said the company had less exposure to Asia, where FedEx said demand had been particularly weak.

General Electric shares fell sharply after its chief financial officer said supply-chain issues were still affecting deliveries. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -21.40% 161.02 Delayed Quote.-20.79%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.66% 66.39 Delayed Quote.-25.87%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -1.41% 229.91 Delayed Quote.45.67%
