Industrials Down After IMF Warning -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that the outlook for growth and inflation was worsening.

The International Monetary Fund simultaneously boosted its outlook for inflation and lowered its projections for global growth, suggesting the world was headed into an era of stagflation.

Shares of industrial-products distributor Fastenal rose on stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, even as the company's chief executive warned that rising product and shipping costs were hindering its ability to profit from rising demand.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif) called the House of Representatives back from a week away from Washington to pass a debt-ceiling increase that cleared the Senate last week.

General Motors said it would recover from supplier LG Electronics nearly all of the $2 billion cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric models for the risk of battery fires.

One brokerage said the supply-chain issues that have hampered the global economic recovery in recent months are set to ease. "We see near-term non-energy supply chain issues close to a peak," said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. "The share prices of companies that are benefiting from the supply chain shortfall (auto semis, shipping, freight) are now underperforming quite sharply, implying the market is pricing in a peak in disruption."

The economic recovery was likely "postponed" rather than stymied by these issues, the Credit Suisse strategists said. Shares of printing concern RR Donnelley surged after an unsolicited offer from investment firm Chatham Asset Management.

