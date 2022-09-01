Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down After ISM Manufacturing Data -- Industrials Roundup

09/01/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down after weak manufacturing data.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. manufacturing activity stood at 52.8 in August, equaling the prior months' tally, and the lowest tally since June 2020.

Investors were wary of piling into cyclical stocks ahead of key jobs data Friday. One brokerage boosted its estimate of the likely size of the September rate increase to 75 basis points.

"(Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell's 'At some point, as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases' is not phrasing that points to a downward shift to hiking by 50 basis points in September," said strategists at brokerage Standard Chartered, in a note to clients.

General Motors' driverless-car unit issued a recall related to the software in some of its robotaxis after a crash earlier this year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.65% 0.67844 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.15414 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7596 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.93% 0.9944 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.60762 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -2.47% 583.4 Delayed Quote.33.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pGrain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic
RE
05:43pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Amid Recession Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Rise Ahead of Jobs Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pYellen to visit Detroit next week on tour to tout Biden economic agenda
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.50% to $1580.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS