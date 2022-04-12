Industrials Down After Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that inflation and supply-chain disruptions would slow global growth.

Boeing said its long-term orders for new commercial jets are expected to shrink due to sanctions targeting Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Shanghai-area manufacturers were having more trouble getting parts delivered because China's restrictions on movement are making it difficult for trucks to enter the region, leading to closures of plants, including factories operated by German manufacturing conglomerate Robert Bosch and prominent Apple supplier Pegatron, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Transportation stocks, including package-delivery concern United Parcel Service and shipping line Matson, are giving back much of their 2021 gains as optimism about the snapback in demand from the pandemic gives way to pessimism about inflation and global growth.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1716ET