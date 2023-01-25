Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Down After Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after mixed earnings.

Boeing shares ticked up even after the aerospace giant said it planned to increase jet production this year, despite reporting a drop in fourth-quarter earnings and warning of ongoing supply-chain issues. Investors had anticipated weakness in fourth-quarter earnings and growth projections, said one strategist.

"Let's not forget, in the overall environment that we're in, corporate chieftains are going to be cautious, they're going to err on the side of caution and not overpromise," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"In general, the worst of supply-chain issues are behind us and now it's all about, 'do we have a soft landing in the economy, and get by relatively unscathed?'"

Shares of railroad Norfolk Southern fell after the railroad's chief executive warned that inflation would take its toll on major manufacturing customers, and forecast 2023 revenue more or less flat with a year earlier.

A.P. Moeller Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping, the world's two largest freight shipping lines, discontinued a long-standing partnership in the latest fallout from a slowdown in global trade. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -6.23% 14215 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
BOEING 0.33% 212.68 Delayed Quote.10.23%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -5.05% 242.97 Delayed Quote.3.84%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pExclusive-Dutch officials headed to Washington to talk controls on chipmaking gear - sources
RE
05:56pTesla inc - cybertruck will not be a significant contributor to…
RE
05:56pMexican energy companies lag methane emission rules, investigators say
RE
05:55pMusk says number of twitter followers 'suggests i'm reasonably p…
RE
05:54pMusk says 'the net value of twitter apart from a few people who…
RE
05:52pTesla cfo says expects average selling price to be above $47,000…
RE
05:52pTech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
05:52pU.s. and dutch officials to meet on friday to discuss chips manu…
RE
05:51pTesla inc - we expect to see above 20% automotive margin, $47,0…
RE
05:50p'Pow, pow!' Prosecutor describes murders in Murdaugh trial
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS