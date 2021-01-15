Industrials Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after mixed economic data.

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in December, the Federal Reserve said, reflecting strong demand for power production during an unseasonably cold period for much of the U.S.

Shares of German manufacturer Siemens Energy fell after General Electric sued its rival over the alleged theft of trade secrets it claims were used to win contracts worth billions of dollars for the supply of gas turbines.

