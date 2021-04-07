Industrials Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about global trade and Federal Reserve policy.

A 2.6% seasonally adjusted decline put U.S. exports at $187.3 billion for the month, marking the first decline since May, and widening the U.S. trade deficit to $71.1 billion, the largest deficit on record, the Commerce Department said.

Raytheon Technologies' chief executive said the company's Pratt & Whitney engines will be back in service on Boeing 777s at some stage after the jets were grounded by regulators following a series of engine accidents.

